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Bruins Make Lineup Tweak, Backup Goalies Battle As B's Host Predators

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Russell Macias
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Oct 22, 2026 10:39 PM

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins return home Thursday night after a 10-day road trip through California, with a pit stop in Dallas on the way home.

The Bruins continue to play Western Conference Teams, as they host the Nashville Predators inside TD Garden on Thursday.

Boston had a very successful road trip, sweeping the California teams and picking up a loser point in an overtime loss against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The Bruins enter Thursday atop the Atlantic Division and as one of the best teams in the entire NHL.

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Still, the goalscoring from Boston's top line, including David Pastrnak, has fallen short of expectations thus far.

With that, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm has made the decision to flip around two wingers in his top six for tonight's return home.

Defensively, Boston's keeping the same pairings they had Tuesday in Dallas.

Michael DiPietro makes his first home start of the season.

The Predators will start backup goalie Justus Annunen

Bruins Confirmed Lineup:

Forwards:

JJ Peterka - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei

Starting Goalie:

Michael DiPietro

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