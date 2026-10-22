Bruins Make Lineup Tweak, Backup Goalies Battle As B's Host Predators

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] return\nhome Thursday night after a 10-day road trip through California, with a pit stop\nin Dallas on the way home.\n\nThe Bruins continue to play Western Conference Teams, as they host the Nashville\nPredators [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators] inside TD Garden\non Thursday.\n\nBoston had a very successful road trip, sweeping the California teams and\npicking up a loser point in an overtime loss against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/game-day/rantanen-nets-hat-tricks-bruins-fall-in-overtime].\n\nThe Bruins enter Thursday atop the Atlantic Division and as one of the best\nteams in the entire NHL.\n\nStill, the goalscoring from Boston's top line, including David Pastrnak, has\nfallen short of expectations thus far.\n\nWith that, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm has made the decision to flip around\ntwo wingers in his top six for tonight's return home.\n\nDefensively, Boston's keeping the same pairings they had Tuesday in Dallas.\n\nMichael DiPietro makes his first home start of the season.\n\nThe Predators will start backup goalie Justus Annunen\n\nBruins Confirmed Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nJJ Peterka - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak\n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie\n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens\n\nTanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic\n\nDefense:\n\nHampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy\n\nNikita Zadorov - Will Borgen\n\nFrederic Brunet - Mason Lohrei\n\nStarting Goalie:\n\nMichael DiPietro