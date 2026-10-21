Rantanen Nets Hat Tricks, Bruins Fall In Overtime

Boston Bruins
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 21, 2026 3:04 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 3:04 AM
The Boston Bruins (7-2-1) fell 3-2 in overtime against the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) inside the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night in Texas.
Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick for the Stars, including the game-winning goal on the power play in overtime.
For Boston, one issue from tonight's game loomed large.
First and foremost, their man advantage went 0/4, including a huge opportunity early in the third period. Boston led 2-1 at that point, and a second goal might've been enough to bury Dallas.
Boston's power play entered tonight eighth in the NHL firing off at a 25% success rate, but that will take a tumble after tonight's game.
Still, there's far more positives despite the loss.
Jeremy Swayman was once again a complete superstar, making 22 saves in the loss, with the majority of those being high-danger chances.
The Bruins also collected 7 out of 8 points on the early-season road trip to California, sweeping all three Cali teams, before falling to Dallas on Tuesday.
The Bruins conclude their road trip sitting first in the Atlantic Division and tied for first in the entire Eastern Conference.
What's more, the youth just continues to excel.
Matthew Poitras scored again, his fourth of the season and sixth point in his seven games this year.
The goal came off an unbelievable feed from Frederic Brunet, who also continues to shine as a blossoming young defenseman. Tanner Jeannot and Mason Lohrei also made incredible plays on the goal.
In the second period, Casey Mittelstadt made a great rush and carried hard around Dallas' net.
James Hagens parked himself in front, then outmuscled Miro Heiskanen to chip in Boston's second of the night.
Hagens is up to three goals and seven points through the season's first 10 games. He's only going to get better from here.
Other Game Notes:
Nikita Zadorov returned after spending Saturday night as a healthy scratch against the Los Angeles Kings. Zadorov posted an assist in the Bruins' overtime loss, while playing 20:48, the second-most amongst Boston's defense.
Pavel Zacha returned after a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He went pointless through his 21:22 time on ice.
The Bruins have yet to confirm or announce Marat Khusnutdinov's pending extension. The young Russian played a strong game Tuesday night, but was held without a point.
The Bruins return home Thursday night, when they host the Nashville Predators inside TD Garden.
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