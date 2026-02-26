Bruins Projected Lineup Against Blue Jackets: Korpisalo Starts, Swayman Not Dressing

The Boston Bruins' 21-day gap between games is finally over. The Bruins will play an NHL game today, ending the Olympic Break for the Bruins.
The Bruins themselves enter just four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild card place in the Eastern Conference. The Washington Capitals are two points back, but the Bruins have a whopping three games in hand on the Capitals.
The Bruins take on those same charging Blue Jackets tonight inside TD Garden, in both teams' first games back from break. Columbus holds one game in hand.
The Bruins had two Olympians in the Gold Medal Game, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.
Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm told the media this morning that Swayman will not dress today, giving his star goalie extra rest. Instead, Finnish Bronze Medalist Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod for the Bruins. Michael DiPietro will be the backup.
Korpisalo began his career with the Jackets, playing in 210 games over eight seasons in Columbus. Since leaving, he's faced off against Columbus twice, going 0-2-0 with an .821 save percentage and a 5.09 goals against average.
Defensively, Sturm expects McAvoy to play, but that decision hasn't been finalized.
Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha will be good to go, overcoming their upper-body injuries from prior to the Olympics, with Lindholm taking part for Sweden will Zacha missed out entirely.
Full Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy**
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
**If McAvoy doesn't play, Henri Jokiharju will likely slot in.