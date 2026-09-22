Bruins Reveal NHL-Heavy Game Roster For Tuesday's Preseason Game

Sep 22, 2026 12:21 AMPublished Sep 22, 2026 12:21 AM
Training camp and the preseason continue to fly by for the Boston Bruins, and with it, their second preseason game of the year will take place Tuesday night inside TD Garden.
Monday evening, the Bruins released their lineup to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
The roster is incredibly exciting, and will bring the unofficial debuts of JJ Peterka, Ivan Ivan, and Will Borgen. The game will also feature Connor Clifton's first game in the Spoked B since 2023.
Jeremy Swayman will start in goal.
It'll be everyone's first chance to see Boston's top six this season in any type of action.
Most interestingly, Frederic Brunet is receiving another game for the Bruins. Which side he will play remains a mystery, but his play in camp and in Sunday's preseason game made it extremely hard to see a world where he does not make the team outright.
All told, the Bruins are slowly running short on time. Rosters are due in one week. The season starts in eight days.
Every single day matters at this point, and the decisions won't get any easier from here.