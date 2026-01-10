Bruins Keep Same Lines, Switch Starting Goalie For Bout Against Rangers

The Boston Bruins play on national television Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers, on ABC, with puck drop coming just after 1 o'clock on the East Coast.

It's game two of a five-game home stand for the Bruins following a seven-game road trip. The Bruins look to keep a good thing rolling following their 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames to begin Boston's extended stay at home.

As such, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm spoke pregame and said there will be no changes to the skaters, with the only lineup changes coming with Jeremy Swayman starting in goal after receiving the night off on Thursday.

On paper, the Rangers are a dream matchup. The Rangers are not known for playing well against physical, defense-oriented teams, and if Boston plays to their identity, could run away from the Rangers.

Boston could get into trouble with penalties, as the Rangers continue to have a lethal man advantage, so that will be something to steer clear of. Jonathan Quick is expected to start for the Rangers, as Igor Shesterkin remains sidelined with an injury.

Here's how the Bruins line things up:

Bruins' Forward Lines

Marat Khusnutdinov - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Bruins' Defense Pairings + Starting Goalie

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman