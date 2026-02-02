Bruins Stadium Series Wrap: Penalties Cause Collapse, B's Fall In Shootout

The Boston Bruins (32-20-4) led the Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4) midway through the second period of the 2026 Stadium Series Game.
30 minutes away from a monstrous beat down of the best team in the Eastern Conference in their first-ever home outdoor game on national television. The shots were wildly in Boston's favor after one period, 20-8.
Then, the Bruins took seven minor penalties, gifting Tampa multiple 5-on-3 looks, and with 3:47 to go in the second, Tampa scored three consecutive power-play goals to revive themselves in the game.
The third period was quiet, with no penalties. There were only 12 total shots in the period, too. The Bruins entered tonight 26-0-2 when leading after two periods.
Nikita Kucherov's wicked one-timed slap shot beat Swayman and tied the game with 8:10 left in the third period.
The goal tied the game and ultimately forced overtime. In overtime, David Pastrnak thought he won the game.
The non-whistle became completely inexplicable, let alone the phantom slashing penalty that Pastrnak was whistled for.
"I have no clue what happened, honestly," Pastrnak said. "Freaking turnover, we got a 2-on-1, referee has his arm up, letting me go. Sway's going to the bench. We finish the play, I score the goal. And all of a sudden, I'm going to the penalty box. It's a joke. I don't understand. I've never seen something like that."
"So, to me, it was a joke," Pastrnak continued. "I don't care if it's a bad answer, but that's how I feel. It's weird, score a goal, but I end up in the penalty box."
Jeremy Swayman wound up making nine saves in overtime, a Herculean effort to force a shootout. In the shootout, Jake Guentzel sniped home the winner, while Boston went 0-for-3 in the skills competition.
Despite the loss, Swayman made 41 saves. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay's starting goalie, made 29 saves in the Bolts win.
Perhaps most notably, the two got into a good ol' fashioned donnybrook in the second period. Read all about that right HERE:
Postgame, Charlie McAvoy let his opinion be heard. He ripped the officiating after giving the Lightning seven consecutive power plays to end the game.
"We didn't get any calls," McAvoy told the media, including Conor Ryan. McAvoy also, when asked when the game changed, stated, "When they had a 5-on-3 for like eight minutes."
Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm also criticized the officiating.
"We all have good days," Sturm told the media. "We all have bad days. I know some of them were not in our favor. We have to do a better job, and they [the officials] probably have to do a better job, too."
The (Sequential) Highlights:
The game began disastrously when Brandon Hagel beat Swayman 11 seconds into the first period to give the Bolts a quick 1-0 lead.
The rest of the first period can best be described as a Boston massacre. The Bruins outshot the Lightning 20-7 the rest of the period.
Alex Steeves, in his return to the lineup after being scratched the last two, sniped home the equalizer.
Former Lightning winger Mikey Eyssimont made an excellent pass to set up Steeves, who ripped it home.
Just over four minutes later, Morgan Geekie gave Boston a 2-1 lead, deflecting home a Charlie McAvoy shot.
Shortly thereafter, Boston headed to the man advantage with a chance to make it 3-1.
Viktor Arvidsson did just that with a redirection of his own.
Charlie McAvoy set up both goals by firing the puck toward the net, something he continued to do.
The second period began like the first ended: Boston domination.
A little over two minutes into the second, Mark Kastelic stole a puck from Tampa. He found Matthew Poitras alone for a chance, and Poitras sniped home a backhand beauty, making it 4-1.
Just over eight minutes into the second, Pastrnak led a 2-on-1 with Geekie, faked out Vasilevskiy and fed Geekie in his wheelhouse, who one-timed it home for his second of the game.
The shots read 25-16 Boston. Tampa outshot Boston 30-10 the rest of the way, aided by seven power plays.
First came Oliver Bjorkstrand's power play goal, where he put home a rebound over the top of a sprawled Swayman.
After Bjorkstrand scored, Mark Kastelic took an unnecessary two-handed stick-first shove into Bjorkstrand, getting himself whistled for a rough.
While shorthanded, Swayman inserted himself into a scrum, then was challenged by Vasilevskiy for a goalie fight, an invitation Swayman was all-too-eager to accept.
Boston killed the Kastelic penalty, but the problems were only just beginning.
With 5:57 to go in the second, Swayman played a puck over the glass, an automatic two-minute minor. 13 seconds later, Tanner Jeannot was whistled for interference, giving Tampa Bay 1:47 of 5-on-3 time.
Boston killed the first 1:29 of it, but then Sean Kuraly covered the puck completely and tried to slide the puck from danger, another automatic two-minute minor.
Five seconds later, Darren Raddysh's one-timed slap shot made it 5-3. 23 seconds after that, Nick Paul redirected a Guentzel pass in front, making it 5-4.
Boston held out for a while, but Kucherov's third-period one-timer proved unstoppable.
Then came the overtime fracas, and the deciding shootout.
A heartbreaking loss for the Bruins, one they could've and probably should've had two points in. Through 56 games, the Bruins are 32-20-4, and have a seven-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild card place in the Eastern Conference.