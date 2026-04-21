Game 2 Preview: Bounce Back Bruins; Sturm Challenges Zacha's Line

BUFFALO, NY -- The time has come for the Boston Bruins (0-1) to try and exact revenge against the Buffalo Sabres (1-0) following Sunday night's miraculous Sabres comeback.
The Bruins, led by Head Coach Marco Sturm, have made it clear they liked their game for first 50 minutes out of 60 on Sunday night.
But, those final 10 minutes saw four Sabres goals, resulting in a crushing loss.
"Last game is last game. Today is a new game," Sturm said. "We felt pretty good about our game. We did a lot of good things. We just have to focus on a few things.
"Our goal is just about today, and today is having the same mindset, the same focus we had the other day. And if we do that, it gives us a pretty good chance to win this hockey game."
Sturm urged calm, even in the face of pure chaos during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"I saw a comment the other day that playoffs are a rollercoaster," Sturm said. "When you head down the rollercoaster, we can't freak out. We've just got to stay calm."
Sturm directly said he needs his second line of Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Viktor Arvidsson to be better.
The trio toted a big minus-three in Game 1, a key part of their late collapse.
Zacha addressed the shortcomings after the morning skate on Tuesday, specifically noting what his line could do better.
"I think we weren't as aggressive on the forecheck," Zacha said. "I think that's something that we kind of talked about as a line that we have to be a little bit more aggressive, winning the puck battles there."
Notably, Buffalo won two puck battles behind the net to tie the game, completely flipping what felt like a game Boston held firm control in.
The puck drops just after 7:30 on the East Coast.