Load Management: Bruins Scratch Multiple Stars Against Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins are headed to the postseason officially, officially clinching their berth on Saturday night when the Detroit Red Wings lost.
As such, the Bruins are taking the opportunity to rest up as many bodies as they can tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed pregame that Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Tanner Jeannot, and Viktor Arvidsson would all receive the night off.
Joonas Korpisalo starts in goal, with Jeremy Swayman receiving the night off.
Most excitingly, James Hagens will make his NHL debut tonight in Columbus. The seventh overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft has generated an incredible buzz ahead of his debut.
Elsewhere, Alex Steeves and Lukas Reichel check back into the lineup, while Mikey Eyssimont remains in.
Jordan Harris and Henri Jokiharju will get into some game action in place of McAvoy and Lindholm.
Full Bruins Lines:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Lukas Reichel - Casey Mittelstadt - Mikey Eyssimont
James Hagens - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Alex Steeves - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
Jonathan Aspirot - Jordan Harris
Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo