BREAKING: James Hagens Will Make His NHL Debut

The Boston Bruins clinched a berth in the 2026 NHL Playoffs last night, allowing themselves to exhale and play some tune hockey.
As such, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm announced that the Bruins' top prospect, James Hagens, will make his NHL Debut tonight in Columbus.
The news truly doesn't get more exciting than this.
Hagens will skate with other exciting youngsters, Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. Talk about a fun, exciting line to watch tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Hagens, 19, played 34 games for Boston College this season, leading all of Hockey East in scoring with 23 goals and 47 points. He also led the team with six game-winning goals and two hat tricks.
Hagens played six games with AHL Providence, scoring once with four points.
Hagens could be a total lightning rod for the Bruins, with the playoff ticket already punched. His pure skill, speed, and creativity will be fun to see play out starting tonight, as Hagens tries to potentially work his way up to the regular lineup for the playoffs.