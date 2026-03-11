McAvoy, Bruins Down Kings In OT For 13th Straight Home Victory

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (36-22-6) dueled the Los Angeles Kings (26-23-15) beyond regulation on Tuesday night inside TD Garden, ultimately winning 2-1 in overtime.
The win is Boston's 13th-straight victory at home.
Charlie McAvoy won it for the Bruins after David Pastrnak set him up on a breakaway. The goal only happens, though, thanks to Mark Kastelic, who slung a casual 150-foot pass from below his own goal line to Pastrnak at the LA blue.
Yes, that Kastelic. Only on the ice due to the opening face off, which has been Boston's go-to overtime strategy this season.
He helped defensively, then sprung the rush.
The game was scoreless through two periods, with the Bruins and Kings combining for just 20 total shots (12-8 Boston) after two full periods.
Mason Lohrei broke the ice with just 11:38 to go in the third period. Drew Doughty responded with exactly six minutes to go in the third, spoiling any notion of a Jeremy Swayman shutout.
The game then carried into overtime, setting up the winner.
Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves in the victory, as Boston held Los Angeles to just 15 shots on goal, the fewest they've allowed all season.
Darcy Kuemper kept out 21 shots in the defeat.
On Lohrei's goal, the play started with an excellent zone entry and then a cycle from the best second line on the planet.
Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Pavel Zacha continue to absolutely fuel the Bruins with their elite play on both ends of the ice.
That's not to say the game had no excitement in the first two periods, though. Fraser Minten struck iron twice, as did Alex Laferriere.
6'6 Samuel Helenius delivered a big hit midway through the second period, one that knocked Charlie McAvoy out for the rest of the second period.
6'7 Nikita Zadorov ensured Helenius answered the bell with a fight the next time the two were on the ice at the same time, a bout between two total monsters.
Throughout the first and second periods, both teams had power play chances, but neither got much going. Stingy defense and counterattacking became the focus, with both teams desperate to break through the elite goaltending on display.
Next up for Boston, former Boston University superstar Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks come to town.