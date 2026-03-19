Scoreboard Watching: Other Games For B's Fans To Keep An Eye On

The Boston Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at TD Garden, a massive swing game for both teams, with both in playoff pushes in their respective conferences.
Boston can only control itself and whether they get two points. That is, as always, the most vital part of this situation. But, there are multiple other massive swing games in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Race for Bruins fans to pay attention to.
Ottawa lost 4-1 to the Washington Capitals last night, a damaging loss that hampers their dream of clawing back into the playoff race. Another regulation loss tonight, and the Senators could be drawing dead.
As for the Islanders, a win pushes them ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins for second in the Metropolitan Division and cements the Columbus Blue Jackets' remaining in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.
James Reimer starts in net for the Senators. It'll be Ilya Sorokin for the Islanders.
Columbus, meanwhile, hosts the lowly New York Rangers. The Rangers played against the New Jersey Devils at home last night. As such, the Blue Jackets are heavy favorites. Columbus enters tonight trailing Boston by two points for a wild-card place, while holding one game in hand.
Jet Greaves starts in goal for the Jackets.
The Detroit Red Wings, currently the last team in, play host to the Montreal Canadiens in a massive Atlantic Division tilt.
Detroit enters tonight one point behind Boston, three behind Montreal, and one ahead of Columbus for the final wild card place.
Jakub Dobes starts for Montreal, while John Gibson mans the crease for Detroit.
The only good result for Boston is a regulation result, one way or another. Both Montreal and Detroit picking up points would be more than a bit suboptimal.
Elsewhere, rooting for both New York teams likely serves Boston the best. It'd all but knock Ottawa out of playoff contention, which helps. By this point, everyone in the Boston area knows to cheer against Columbus.