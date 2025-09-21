Bruins Top Prospect Impressing Marco Sturm Big Time

The Boston Bruins have multiple young players looking to earn spots on their NHL roster. Matthew Poitras is undoubtedly one of the most notable ones.

Poitras appeared in 33 games this past season for Boston, where he recorded one goal, 10 assists, and a minus-5 rating. Overall, the 2022 second-round pick had some growing pains while with the NHL club but also showed signs of promise, recording three two-assist games.

Poitras also impressed big time down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins in 2024-25. In 40 games with the AHL squad, he posted 17 goals and 41 points. With this, there is no question that he possesses good offensive upside. Now, his goal will be to translate it over to the NHL level.

So far, it is fair to say that Poitras has been impressing new Bruins head coach Marco Sturm. While speaking to team reporter Belle Fraser, Sturm had some big-time praise for Poitras.

"We noticed him actually at the testing. He was one of the better guys, or the fittest guys," Sturm said about Poitras. "He came in knowing that he put a lot of work in during the summer. I think that translates on the ice, too."

Clearly, Poitras is standing out early to Sturm, which is great news for the young forward. If he continues to impress Sturm, it would undoubtedly increase his chances of making Boston's opening night roster.

With the Bruins being in the middle of a retool, they are certainly hoping that some of their youngsters can hit new levels in 2025-26. Poitras is easily one of their top breakout candidates, and it will be fascinating to see if he can emerge as an important part of their forward group this campaign from here.

