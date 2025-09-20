Bruins Star's Revenge Tour Starts Now

With training camp here, all eyes are undoubtedly on Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

After taking over as the Bruins' true No. 1 starting goalie in 2024-25, Swayman struggled mightily in the role. In 58 games on the year, the Anchorage, Alaska native put together a 22-29-7 record, a 3.11 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage. He also had 11 appearances where he allowed five or more goals, so it was simply a tough year for the 26-year-old.

However, the new season now offers Swayman a clean slate to prove his doubters wrong. The 2017 fourth-round pick will be looking to bounce back, and when looking at his other seasons in the NHL, he certainly has the potential to.

Just back in 2023-24 with the Bruins, Swayman posted a 25-10-8 record, a 2.53 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage in 44 games. This was good enough for him to be named to his first career All-Star Game.

During the 2022-23 with Boston, Swayman had a 24-6-4 record, a .920 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average in 37 games. This allowed him to take home the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside former Bruins star goalie Linus Ullmark.

Now, after his shaky 2024-25 campaign, Swayman will be aiming to prove that it was simply a fluke and that he can still be a star goalie in this league. If he gets back to his top form and proves his doubters wrong, it would be significant for a Bruins club that is looking to be a playoff team.

