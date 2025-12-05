Bruins Forward Hits Pair Of Milestones In Win Over Blues

Last night, the Boston Bruins blew out the St. Louis Blues, handling business early and cruising to a 5-2 victory.

The headlines from the victory included more about Alex Steeves' ongoing breakout and another Morgan Geekie goal, but one storyline's gone a bit quieter.

Viktor Arvidsson notched his 200th career assist and his 400th career point last night in the victory.

First, he achieved point #400 with a jaw-dropping slapshot snipe over Jordan Binnington's shoulder.

Just a perfect shot for a great moment, with Arvidsson immediately hitting the team's new DQ celebration.

Later in the second period, Arvidsson assisted on Pavel Zacha's first of the game, notching career assist #200.

Quick math will tell you that gives Arvidsson 401 career points, with 201 goals and 200 assists.

Perfectly balanced for a player who has been a consistent offensive threat since entering the league. His addition's been one that's helped the Bruins in a big way, with his seven goals placing him third on the team, even with his seven-game absence from the lineup.