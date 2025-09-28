Boston Bruins Announce Several Roster Cuts

With the Boston Bruins now being further along in their preseason, they have announced their first round of cuts from their training camp roster. A total of 10 players have been cut from the Bruins' training camp roster.

The Bruins have assigned Joey Abate, Luke Cavallin, Ty Cheveldayoff, Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Jake Schmaltz, Max Wanner, and Simon Zajicek to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

This group of players was expected to start the season in the AHL with Providence, so it is not surprising to see them being sent down with October just about here. These prospects will now look to have big seasons down in Providence in hopes of landing a call-up later on in the campaign.

With the regular season getting closer, more players will continue to be removed from the Bruins' training camp roster over the next few days. However, unlike these 10 who have been sent down to Providence freely, some others will need to pass through waivers before doing so.

It will be interesting to see what the Bruins' opening night roster will look like, but the Bruins are starting to get closer to it with this first round of cuts.

