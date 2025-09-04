Boston Bruins Netminder Jeremy Swayman Ready For Rebound Season

Last season was a tough year for the Boston Bruins, and perhaps nobody took that harder than Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman, 26, posted a 22-29-7 record last year with a .892 save percentage and a 3.11 goals against average. Those stats came following a prolonged contract battle that surely took a heavy mental toll on Swayman.

Swayman also lost valuable time in training camp due to the extended negotiations, setting the stage for a wonky year.

Now, it's a new era in Boston: a new coach, a new leadership group, and a new season. For Swayman, nothing could be more exciting.

This morning, the Bruins held their first captain's practice of the year. Afterward, Swayman spoke to the media. First, he spoke about what he worked on following a challenging season:

Following that, and most importantly, Swayman spoke about where he's at entering this season as compared to last:

Nothing will be more important for the Bruins than Swayman. If he's back in All-Star form, there's a very real chance this team will be much better than pundits think.

That positivity is something that Swayman needs. It's no secret that Swayman's one of the best goalies in the world when he's at his best. Arguably, the biggest key for the Bruins and Swayman this year is consistently unlocking that form.

It all starts with feeling good and positivity, and that's exactly where Swayman says he's at. It's the best possible news for the Bruins ahead of training camp.

