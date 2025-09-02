NHL Rumors: 3 Bruins PTO Targets To Consider

The Boston Bruins have never been afraid to sign players to professional tryouts (PTOs). They have done so over the last handful of years, and it would be understandable if they kept this trend going for this upcoming training camp.

With this, let's take a look at three players who the Bruins could consider signing to PTOs now.

Matt Grzelcyk, D

Should the Bruins bring the hometown kid back to Boston?

Matt Grzelcyk remains an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at this point of the summer after a strong 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 5-foot-10 blueliner appeared in 82 games this past season for Pittsburgh, where he set new career highs with 39 assists and 40 points. He was especially impactful on the power play, though, recording a career-high 15 power-play points.

When noting that Grzelcyk had a solid eight-year stint with the Bruins, it would be understandable if they gave him a chance on a PTO. NHL clubs can never have enough defensive depth, and the Bruins learned that the hard way this past season with their injury trouble. Perhaps this could be enough for Boston to give Grzelcyk another shot.

Andreas Athanasiou, C/LW

It is not a secret that the Bruins' forward group needs more skill. With this, a former 30-goal scorer like Andreas Athanasiou could be an intriguing player for the Bruins to invite to training camp on a PTO. This is especially so when noting that he can play both down the middle and on the wing.

Athanasiou remains a UFA after a tough 2024-25 season that saw him spend most of the year at the AHL level with the Rockford IceHogs. In eight games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25, he recorded one goal. However, he also had 20 goals and 40 points in 81 games just back in 2022-23 with Chicago, so maybe there is a chance that he could bounce back if given another chance.

Robby Fabbri, C/LW

Robby Fabbri is another skilled forward who has yet to find his new home this off-season. The 29-year-old had a tough 2024-25 season with the Anaheim Ducks, where he had eight goals and 16 points in 44 games. He also spent a decent chunk of the season injured.

While Fabbri had a down year in 2024-25, he is a solid middle-six forward when playing at his best. Just back in 2023-24 with the Detroit Red Wings, he recorded 18 goals and 32 points in 68 games. He has also recorded at least 14 goals and 30 points on four different occasions, so there is some skill there. With this, he could be a good, low-risk player for the Bruins to bring in on a PTO.

