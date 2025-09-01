New Bruins Forward Ready To Bounce Back

Sometimes, a change of scenery can do wonders for an NHL player. The Boston Bruins will certainly be hoping for this to be the case for one of their top off-season additions.

Earlier this summer, the Bruins acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Seeing Arvidsson on the move was not surprising, as he had been in the rumor mill and struggled during his lone season in Edmonton. In 67 regular-season games with the Oilers in 2024-25, he posted 15 goals, 27 points, and a minus-3 rating. He followed that up by recording seven points in 15 playoff games for the Oilers.

When looking at Arvidsson's past seasons, it is clear that the 2024-25 campaign was a down year for the 32-year-old. Yet, his previous success screams that he is a prime bounce-back candidate for the Bruins heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Arvidsson has shown that he is capable of being an impactful forward when playing at his best. The veteran winger has scored at least 20 goals and recorded at least 48 points five times during his career. This includes fairly recently, too, as he had 26 goals and 59 points in 77 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23. Following this, he had six goals and 15 points in just 18 games for LA in 2023-24.

If Arvissson proves to be a fit for the Bruins and gets his offense back up, he could end up being a strong addition to their roster. It will be fascinating to see if he can have a much-needed bounce-back season from here.