The Boston Bruins certainly added to their forward depth this off-season, bringing in players like Viktor Arvidsson, Sean Kuraly, Michael Eyssimont, Tanner Jeannot, and Matej Blumel. While this is the case, they also signed a new interesting defenseman this summer.

On July 1, the Bruins quietly signed defenseman Jordan Harris to a one-year, $825,000 contract. Harris became an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Columbus Blue Jackets elected not to tender him a qualifying offer. Now, after signing with his hometown Bruins, he will be looking to make an impact.

During this past season with the Blue Jackets, Harris posted one goal, five points, and a minus-1 rating. While it was a bit of a quiet year from the left-shot defenseman, he has shown in the past that he is capable of providing some offense from the point. For example, during the 2022-23 season with the Montreal Canadiens, he recorded career highs with four goals, 13 assists, and 17 points in 65 games. He then followed that up by recording three goals and 14 points in 56 games with the Habs in 2023-24.

With Harris being only 25 years old and having shown signs of promise, it is certainly fair to wonder if he can still hit another level at this stage of his career. This is especially so when noting that he can play both sides, so he should get a good amount of opportunities to play in Boston's lineup this upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see what kind of season he puts together for the Bruins in 2025-26, but this signing has the potential to be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Original Six club.

