Boston Bruins Olympic Primer: Early Lines, Roles For B's Abroad

The entirety of the Boston Bruins' Olympic Contingent arrived in the last 48 hours. By now, they've all taken up their various roles representing their countries ahead of Wednesday's puck drop.
The headlines began yesterday with Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak getting named as alternate captains for the United States and Czechia, respectively.
Then came the time for practices. Plenty of teams ran lines throughout practices yesterday, though some nations opted for closed-door practices.
For Finland, where the Bruins find Henri Jokiharju and Joonas Korpisalo, there are no shocks. The reliable Jokiharju takes up a second-pairing spot alongside Olli Määttä.
Korpisalo, who was added late following an injury to Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen, served as the team's third-string netminder. Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen served as the starter and backup.
With Sweden, where the Bruins have both Elias and Hampus Lindholm, no concrete lines have come out about the Swedes. It's anticipated that Elias likely starts in the top-six, while it's possible Hampus begins as Sweden's seventh defenseman after being added to the roster late.
Team Czechia tipped a heavy hand. Pastrnak sits on their top line, playing with Tomas Hertl and Martin Necas on the top line. Former Bruin Ondrej Kase sits on line two. Pavel Zacha was ruled out of the Olympics with an injury, a massive blow to both Czechia and Zacha himself.
Little is known about Latvia's lines, but Dans Locmelis (Bruins prospect) will play a key role for the team, likely somewhere inside the top nine.
Finally, that brings us to the heavyweight United States. McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman are the two American representatives at the Olympics for Boston.
McAvoy lined up with Quinn Hughes as the Americans' top pair, a pair that likely is the best of any country in the tournament.
In net, Jeremy Swayman split the backup's net with Jake Oettinger, while Connor Hellebuyck had his own net, indicating Hellebuyck's the US starter.