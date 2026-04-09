Boston Bruins Playoff Clinching Scenarios 4/9/26

The Boston Bruins exceeded expectations all year long. For the first time all year, the Bruins can officially punch their ticket to the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Though, technically, they wouldn't be the ones doing the punching tonight.
The Bruins themselves are idle, amidst a three-day break. James Hagens made his practice debut with the Bruins today, furthering excitement for the Bruins and their fans for his future with the team.
Boston's next game is Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Boston's penultimate home game of the regular season.
Still, despite their inaction, the Bruins can clinch a playoff berth tonight.
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It's far from likely. The Islanders are facing Artur Akhtyamov in his NHL debut for the Maple Leafs, who also played last night.
Beyond that, the other two games have a decent chance of happening.
Regardless, the Bruins have three more games left this season. All they need is two points to guarantee a playoff spot, no matter what anyone else does