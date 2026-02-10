Boston College Claims Beanpot; James Hagens Named MVP

The 2026 Beanpot came to an end on Monday night, and the Boston College Eagles came out victorious over Boston University.
From the organization's top prospect and 2025 seventh-overall pick James Hagens to 2021 seventh-round pick Andre Gasseau, Bruins prospects dominated the show.
Hagens posted two assists in the championship, while Gasseau scored twice. Dean Letourneau added another goal as he continues to break out in his sophomore season.
Hagens was named Beanpot MVP after the game, with two goals and five points in the two-game tournament for BC.
The game began with a Gasseau power play goal in the first period, assisted by Hagens.
Gasseau's drive to the net and easy finish continues to show his emerging scoring touch. Hagens makes a great breakout pass just as the clip began, springing BC for the rush attack on the man advantage.
Later in the second period, Hagens carried on the power play along the outside wall. He stepped in, made a head fake on a BU defender, and found defenseman Lukas Gustafsson, who ripped home another power play goal.
BC's man advantage continued to dominate in the third period, as Gasseau added his second of the game on the power play, again right in front of the net.
Lastly, Letourneau's goal snuffed out any notion of a Terrier comeback after Cole Eiserman's power play goal.
Letourneau does little things so well. This play begins with a turnover, and Letourneau immediately makes himself an option in front of goal and behind the last defender. Once he gets the puck, he makes a slick move for an easy finish.