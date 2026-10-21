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BREAKING: Bruins Officially Ink Marat Khusnutdinov To Multi-Year Extension

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Russell Macias
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Oct 21, 2026 8:03 PM

The Boston Bruins officially announced Wednesday afternoon that the team signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension worth $11.85 million. 

That's a cap hit of $3.95 million until 2030. Khusnutdinov remains an RFA upon expiry of this three-year extension.

Khusnutdinov, 24, has broken out as a key part of Boston's forward group and is in the final year of a two-year deal worth $1.85 million total, worth $925k against the cap.

The young Russian winger has posted two goals and five assists in 10 games this season with the Bruins. 

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Khusnutdinov set career highs in 2025-26 with Boston, scoring 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points in 77 games last season for the Bruins.

In 105 games over three seasons with Boston, he has 20 goals and 43 points.

The Bruins initially acquired Khusnutdinov from the Minnesota Wild at the Bruins' Great 2025 Trade Deadline sell off.

That full trade saw the Bruins send Justin Brazeau to the Wild while acquiring Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko.

Since then, Brazeau left Minnesota for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Khusnutdinov, meanwhile, has blossomed into an excellent two-way forward with the potential for more.

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