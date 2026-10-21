BREAKING: Bruins Officially Ink Marat Khusnutdinov To Multi-Year Extension

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] officially\nannounced Wednesday afternoon that the team signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/report-bruins-nearing-contract-extension-with-breakout-forward]\nto a three-year contract extension worth $11.85 million. \n\nThat's a cap hit of $3.95 million until 2030. Khusnutdinov remains an RFA upon\nexpiry of this three-year extension.\n\nKhusnutdinov, 24, has broken out as a key part of Boston's forward group and is\nin the final year of a two-year deal worth $1.85 million total, worth $925k\nagainst the cap.\n\nThe young Russian winger has posted two goals and five assists in 10 games this\nseason with the Bruins. \n\nKhusnutdinov set career highs in 2025-26 with Boston, scoring 15 goals, 18\nassists, and 33 points in 77 games last season for the Bruins.\n\nIn 105 games over three seasons with Boston, he has 20 goals and 43 points.\n\nThe Bruins initially acquired Khusnutdinov from the Minnesota Wild at the\nBruins' Great 2025 Trade Deadline sell off.\n\nThat full trade saw the Bruins send Justin Brazeau\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-trade-big-winger-to-wild-reacquire-fan-favorite]\nto the Wild while acquiring Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko.\n\nSince then, Brazeau left Minnesota for the Pittsburgh Penguins. \n\nKhusnutdinov, meanwhile, has blossomed into an excellent two-way forward with\nthe potential for more.