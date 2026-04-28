BREAKING: Key Forward Out, Numerous Lineup Changes Possible

The Boston Bruins (1-3) are on the edge of the cliff. They're in Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres (3-1) in Game 5 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With a loss, the Bruins will be eliminated from the playoffs, ending their 2025-26 campaign.
They'll be without Viktor Arvidsson, Head Coach Marco Sturm confirmed, after the Swedish forward suffered an upper-body injury during Game 4's shellacking.
With the two consecutive losses, Sturm made it clear that numerous things are possible for the Bruins lineup tonight.
Alex Steeves and Mikey Eyssimont will both take warmups and are options to play.
If you read between the lines, it feels like a certainty they'll both get in.
Mikey Eyssimont could slot in right where Viktor Arvidsson had been playing, as Eyssimont played Games 81 and 82 on that line.
Alex Steeves, meanwhile, makes a ton of sense for line three. He has goalscoring threat while bringing some physicality that James Hagens and Lukas Reichel cannot bring to the table.
Sturm did not mention Hagens as an option, so the 2025 seventh-overall pick will not play tonight.
Defensively, Nikita Zadorov will play after being a game-time decision for Game 4.
Jordan Harris subs back out, while Henri Jokiharju gets back into the lineup. Mason Lohrei remains a healthy scratch for the Bruins.
In goal, it's expected that Jeremy Swayman will man the crease for the Bruins.
The Sabres won't have any changes at all. Alex Lyon once again starts in goal for the Sabres.
The Bruins lineup will be confirmed during warmups, which will take place just after 7 o'clock on the East Coast.