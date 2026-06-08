Breaking: Larkin's Trade List Revealed; How It Affects The Bruins

The Boston Bruins have clear targets in mind for this summer to improve their roster, and it's no secret.
The Bruins desperately want a top-line center, along with a top-four, right-shot defenseman.
So, when the news broke late last week that Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin requested a trade, he immediately became Boston's top trade target for the summer.
It took the length of a weekend for that to be quashed.
Larkin's camp allegedly submitted a list of three teams he'd like to be traded to, and the Bruins did not make the cut, according to Helene St. James.
The three teams are the usual suspects for this kind of thing.
The Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Minnesota Wild are on Larkin's wishlist.
Larkin's full no-trade clause gives him immense control over his final destination, and likely ends any chance for Boston to land the star center.
With the additional news that Robert Thomas doesn't seem likely to get dealt, and the Bruins very rapidly are running out of potential trade targets to fill that top-line center role.
Perhaps Boston can shake Mathew Barzal free from the New York Islanders, but for now, the Bruins could end up empty-handed in their hunt for a top-line center.