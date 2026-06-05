Evaluating The Cost Of Acquiring Dylan Larkin

The biggest piece of trade news hit the NHL yesterday, with insider Elliotte Friedman revealing that Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin requested a trade away from Detroit.
The fit for the Boston Bruins is obvious. They desperately need a top-line center and Dylan Larkin can be exactly that.
Larkin, 29, comes off another strong season with the Red Wings, posting 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games. Larkin also won the Gold Medal with the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, posting two goals and an assist for the Americans.
This season became the fifth season in a row that Larkin scored at least 30 goals and recorded at least 67 points, making it his lowest point outcome in a per-game basis since the 2020-21 season.
Larkin is unbelievably consistent and plays a fantastic two-way game. He has an extremely affordable $8.7 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.
So, what would a trade look like?
The Bruins have five first-round picks in the next three drafts, with Florida's 2028 first, and Toronto's first in either 2027 or 2028.
The 23rd overall pick this year would be a near-certainty to be in the deal, along with one the other four first-round picks.
The Red Wings also won't want to launch into a rebuild, so they'd want an NHL-player. Pavel Zacha fits that mold, and could theoretically slot in where Larkin has for Detroit, a top-six center.
The Bruins would still need to add more, likely Dean Letourneau or James Hagens being asked for by Detroit.
Larkin holds a full no-trade clause, so he will likely be choosing his destination. Detroit won't be keen on an in-division trade, so Larkin would almost have to give Detroit no choice but Boston.