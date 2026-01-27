BREAKING: Zadorov IN, Steeves Scratched, Full Bruins Lineup Vs Predators

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (30-20-3) return home to host the Nashville Predators (24-23-4) tonight inside TD Garden. Puck drop is set for just after 7 o'clock.
It's the second half of a back-to-back for the Bruins, following last night's 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, in which they blew a 3-2 third-period lead.
The Bruins will be excited to see Nikita Zadorov return to the lineup after his one-game absence against the Rangers. Zadorov had played the first 52 games before suffering his injury against the Montreal Canadiens.
With Zadorov back in, the Bruins will scratch Henri Jokiharju and opt to keep Andrew Peeke in the lineup.
Offensively, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm decided to scratch Alex Steeves tonight, bringing Mikey Eyssimont into the lineup.
It'll be Eyssimont's first game since January 11, after serving as the scratch for seven straight games.
As for why Steeves comes out, it's a chance for the young forward to reset. After a torrid start with eight goals and 14 points in his first 28 games, Steeves is pointless in his last eight games.
Though he's continued to do a lot of good things and generate chances, the pucks haven't fallen his way. On the second half of a back-to-back, it makes sense to give him a breather and recapture his form.
Jeremy Swayman will start for the Bruins.
Full Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman