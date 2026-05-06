Bruins Announce Slew Of IIHF World Championship Players

Lukas Reichel joined the Providence Bruins for the AHL Playoffs. James Hagens previously announced he'll be attending the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, playing for the United States.
Boston Bruins President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney announced today at the end-of-season press conference that there are several other Bruins joining Hagens in Switzerland.
Sean Kuraly and Mason Lohrei will join Hagens on the United States' roster for the tournament.
Fraser Minten will join Team Canada, a massive and exciting opportunity for the young center.
Joonas Korpisalo and Henri Jokiharju will once again represent Finland, something they did in this year' past Olympics.
The tournament kicks off in nine days, with exhibition games getting underway as soon as this week.