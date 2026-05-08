Bruins Assistant GM Reportedly Finalist For Canucks GM Job

Evan Gold, currently an Assistant General Manager and the Providence Bruins' General Manager, could be moving cross-country.
Gold joined the Bruins organization back in 2015-16, joining after Don Sweeney's promotion to General Manager.
Gold's initial job title was Director of Hockey Operations, from 2015 until 2019, when Gold was promoted to AGM.
In 2023, Sweeney and the Bruins promoted him to Providence GM.
According to multiple sources, including Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks interviewed Gold in person, and he is a finalist for the job.
Gold's known for being a shrewd salary cap wizard, along with being a tough negotiator who blends analytics with the eye test, which will be a tough loss for the Bruins organization.
Friedman on 32 Thoughts The Podcast noted that with Providence's upset elimination last night, things could heat up shortly if he is the guy for Vancouver.
The Bruins could look to overhaul Providence entirely if Gold leaves, as the team hasn't won a best-of-five series in nearly a decade, despite being the AHL's best team this past season.
By standings differential, Springfield's upset is the biggest upset in AHL history, a record that is now owned by the organization in both the NHL and AHL.
Every single forward on Providence's roster is a pending free agent, aside from Dans Locmelis. Over half the defense is too. Michael DiPietro surely won't want to spend another year in the AHL.
It could be a summer of massive turnover for Providence, starting with Gold and going the long way down.
The Bruins await what the Canucks will ultimately decide, with some rumors swirling that Gold is the guy, while Elliotte Friedman continues to say pump the brakes.
Only time will tell what will ultimately happen with Gold and the Canucks.