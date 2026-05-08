Providence Bruins Stunned, Eliminated By Rival Springfield

The Providence Bruins' amazing 54-win season has come to an unceremonious end after just four playoff games.
The Springfield Thunderbirds, Providence's rival, stunned the Bruins again in overtime on Thursday night to eliminate the AHL's best regular-season team.
Providence swept up all the regular-season awards, with league MVP (Les Cunningham Award) awarded to Michael DiPietro while Head Coach Ryan Mougenel won best coach.
All of it for not, as the P-Bruins simply could not find their offense whatsoever in this series against Springfield.
Former Boston & Providence Bruin and Springfield Captain Chris Wagner assisted the overtime winner for the Thunderbirds.
Springfield goaltender Georgi Romanov was unbelievable, making 37 saves in the Game 4 shutout to eliminate the Bruins.
The Bruins scored six goals over the 4 games, two of which bled into overtime.
The offense's top guns, led by captain Patrick Brown, fell silent with Brown posting zero points across the four games.
Don Sweeney lamented Wednesday afternoon that he wished James Hagens could've played for Providence in the playoffs, and his lamenting perhaps is made stronger as Providence desperately could've used his offense.
Providence General Manager Evan Gold is a reported finalist for the vacant Vancouver Canucks General Manager job, so heavy change could be afoot for the organization.
Providence's top-five scorers in the regular season (Brown, Riley Tufte, Matej Blumel, Georgii Merkulov, and Matthew Poitras), are all out of contract this summer.
Poitras is the only restricted free agent.
Heavy, heavy change could be around the corner for the Providence Bruins. The bitter disappointment of a sudden elimination that ends this season will be the lasting taste for the organization.