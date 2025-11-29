Bruins Defender Becomes Latest Bruin To Hit Injured Reserve; McAvoy, Pastrnak Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins seemingly can't go one game these days without another key injury hitting the team, adding to the six injuries from yesterday.

The Bruins placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju on injured reserve Saturday morning, adding to the litany of ongoing injuries plaguing the Bruins.

As a result, the Bruins recalled Michael Callahan on an emergency basis, just one day after sending the defender down to Providence.

The good news from this morning's skate comes in the form of Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, and Charlie McAvoy, all of whom returned to skate.

McAvoy skated before the team did, in a full face and jaw shield.

While seeing McAvoy on ice is a huge positive, there remains no timeline for a return yet.

Arvidsson and Zacha skated, but Arvidsson remains out. Zacha called himself a game-time decision, citing he suffered his injury during a face-off early against the Islanders.

David Pastrnak, however, did not skate and will not play tonight. Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm insisted the injury is nothing long-term. Still, two straight games missed is a cause for concern for Pastrnak.

Arvidsson, still on injured reserve, is not expected to play tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal, while Cam Talbot is the expected starter for the Red Wings.