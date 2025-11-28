Bruins Official Lineup Without Pastrnak, Zacha Against New York Rangers

For about one hour, it seemed like the Boston Bruins were on the right side of the injury bug for the first time in a long time.

While it's a blow to see Matej Blümel land on long-term injured reserve, the Bruins revealed they'd be getting back Casey Mittelstadt, a much-needed boost to the top six.

Then, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm announced that the other shoe had dropped. Superstar David Pastrnak and the versatile Pavel Zacha were both ruled out for today's game against the New York Rangers, and are day-to-day.

As such, the Bruins recalled Georgii Merkulov from Providence to fill in the gap. Through 17 AHL games, Merkulov's posted six goals and 14 points.

As for the subtractions, it's a really tough blow.

In 25 games so far this season, Pastrnak has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, and 29 points, which leading the team in the latter two categories.

Additionally, Zacha scored five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points in 25 games

Joonas Korpisalo gets the start in net, lining up Jeremy Swayman for a divisional showdown tomorrow night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Here's how the full lineup looks for tonight against the Rangers:

Forwards:

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Marat Khusnutdinov - Georgii Merkulov

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo