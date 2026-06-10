Bruins Defender Named Potential Trade Target For Rangers

Could Mason Lohrei get the attention of the Rangers this summer?
Mason Lohrei is one of the Boston Bruins' top trade candidates to watch this off-season. The 25-year-old blueliner was discussed in the rumor mill often leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and he was scratched for the Bruins' final three games of the post-season.
With Lohrei being a young defenseman with size who produces offense from the point, it is likely that he will have some suitors this off-season.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano mentioned Lohrei as a potential trade target for the New York Rangers to consider pursuing.
"The Bruins are one of the teams that made a play for Trocheck, with the 6-foot-5 Lohrei a logical piece in a package if they re-engage the Rangers this summer," Baugh and Mercogliano wrote.
With the Rangers' left side of the blueline not having the strongest depth, it would be understandable if they kicked tires on a young defenseman like Lohrei this off-season. He would have the potential to compete for a spot on their second pairing if acquired and would be a clear option for their power play as well.
With the Rangers being in a retool, a player like Lohrei could make sense for them to bring in. He could benefit from a change of scenery, and joining a team that is focused on the future, like the Rangers, could be a good fit for him.
Bruins Facing A Big Decision With Lohrei
It is clear that the Bruins have a decision to make with Lohrei this off-season. If they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, he would be a decent trade chip for them to dangle this summer.
However, if they feel that Lohrei has still not hit his ceiling, he could be a player that they end up giving another chance to next season. The potential for him to be an impactful offensive defenseman is there, so there would be some risk in the Bruins dealing him.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with Lohrei this off-season. The Rangers could be a team to keep an eye on if the Bruins elect to shop him.