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Bruins' Divisional Rivals Break League With Insane Trade

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Russell Macias
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The NHL world has its first absolute stunner, its first blockbuster of the summer of 2026.

The Ottawa Senators traded Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the 9th overall pick, the 25th overall pick, and Florida's 2029 first-round pick, along with a 2027 second-round pick. 

It's an absolute jaw-dropping, unbelievably stunning trade that came out nowhere.

The Atlantic Division gets completely upended, with the Panthers once again completely loading up for the 2027 Stanley Cup push.

The Boston Bruins, who own Florida's 2028 first, can only look away. That pick surely won't end up anywhere near the top 10, with Florida likelier to win the Stanley Cup again than have that pick fall down the board.

The Bruins will only feel heightened pressure to improve their team, with Florida vastly improved, while Ottawa will look to improve from the outside after stocking up on assets.

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