Bruins Do Not Qualify NHL Defenseman, Two Prospects

The Boston Bruins officially announced on Monday evening that the franchise issued qualifying offers to forwards Riley Duran, Ivan Ivan, Matt Poitras, and goaltender Luke Cavallin.
Additionally, the franchise did not extend qualifying offers to forward Alexis Gendron, and defensemen Jordan Harris and Max Wanner.
The deadline to do so with restricted free agents passed at 5 p.m. on the East Coast, and now the Bruins have three additional unrestricted free agents.
The biggest name of that list is Haverhill, MA native Jordan Harris.
Harris, 25, played eight regular-season games, posting one goal and three points.
The defenseman only played in three games after October, thanks to a long-term lower-body injury that sidelined him through Christmas.
Harris played in Game 4 of the first round against the Buffalo Sabres.
Harris held arbitration rights, so this isn't overly surprising. Frederic Brunet figures to push for a roster spot come late September.
Elsewhere, the Bruins initially acquired Gendron, 22, at the trade deadline in a four-player AHL trade. Gendron played 10 regular-season games for the Providence Bruins before their first-round exit against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Wanner, 23, played 29 AHL and 3 ECHL games this past season for Providence and the Maine Mariners.