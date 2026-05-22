Bruins Draft Slot Finalized For 2026 NHL Entry Draft

The Bruins will select 23rd overall in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The Bruins officially landed there following their 100-point regular season, followed by a disappointing first-round exit against the Buffalo Sabres.
Entering the NHL's second round, Boston's draft slot remained in flux.
Had the Anaheim Ducks upset the Vegas Golden Knights or had the Philadelphia Flyers upset the Carolina Hurricanes, then the Bruins could've moved up one or two draft slots.
Instead, the Hurricanes swept the Flyers while the Golden Knights knocked off the Ducks in six games, locking the Bruins into the 23rd overall pick.
The Bruins have never once selected from the 23rd overall positions, not even back in the early days of the NHL when the 23rd pick was a second, or even a third-round pick.