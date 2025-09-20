Bruins Exciting Prospect Is Dominating Right Now

At the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins added seven new prospects to their system. Among the players the Bruins selected was Cooper Simpson, as the Original Six club scooped him up in the third round with the 79th overall pick.

Simpson is undoubtedly an intriguing prospect. The 18-year-old winger had a monster 2024-25 season with Shakopee High School in Minnesota, as he scored 49 goals and recorded 83 points in games. His 49 goals were the most out of all Minnesota High School students.

Simpson also played in nine games for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2024-25, scoring seven goals and recording an assist. Thus, there is no question that Simpson has plenty of offensive skill.

Cooper kicked off his 2025-26 season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL this week, and it is fair to say he left a fantastic first impression with his new team. The 6-foot-1 forward had a dominant season opener for the Phantoms, as he scored a goal and recorded four points in the matchup.

Simpson's goal was excellent, too. After receiving a pass in the offensive zone, he made a great move around the defenseman before deking out the goalie and firing it home.

Simpson will now look to build off his hot start to the season with the Phantoms. If he keeps having performances like this, it will certainly create more excitement about his future with the Black and Gold.

