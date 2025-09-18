Former Bruins Forward Dealing With Injury

It is an exciting time of year for hockey fans, as NHL teams have started up their training camps. However, some players around the league are, unfortunately, dealing with injuries as teams get back on the ice. One of them happens to be a former Boston Bruins forward.

While speaking to reporters, including NHL.com's Wes Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas announced that Noel Acciari has suffered a core muscle injury and will be sidelined for the time being. According to Crosby, Dubas also hopes that Acciari will be good to return later on during the pre-season.

Acciari, 33, just completed his second season as a member of the Penguins in 2024-25. In 79 games with the Metropolitan Division club on the year, the Johnston, Rhode Island native recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 100 blocks, and 180 hits. This was after the 5-foot-11 forward posted four goals, seven points, and 124 hits in 55 games with the Penguins in 2023-24.

Acciari kicked off his NHL career with the Bruins in 2015-16 and spent four seasons with the Original Six club. In 180 games as a member of the Bruins over that span, he recorded 18 goals, 13 assists, 31 points, 86 blocks, and 505 hits.

