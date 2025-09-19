Bruins Coach Provides More Info On David Pastrnak Injury

The Boston Bruins completed their first day of training camp on Sep. 18, but a notable player was missing from team practice: David Pastrnak. This was expected, as general manager Don Sweeney told reporters that No. 88 would not practice with the team until next week due to tendinitis. Pastrnak did, however, skate on his own.

Following the first team practice of the year, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided more information about Pastrnak's injury while speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News' Russell Macias.

Sturm shared that Pastrnak's tendinitis is in his knee and that they are being careful with their best player before having him officially return to the club.

"That's on his knee," Sturm said. "It's on his knee. You guys saw him around last week, too. He could have skated today, tomorrow, whatever it is... This is the time we just want to be careful. That's all. I'm not worried at all. He's knocking on my door already every day. He wants to skate, and we just have to pull him back a little bit. We just want to make sure he is going to be ready to go."



With the Bruins looking to have a bounce-back season, being patient with Pastrnak is undoubtedly the right call. He is the superstar they are building around, and they need his elite offense if they hope to be a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Bruins will now be hoping that having Pastrnak rest will help heal his tendinitis and make him be 100% by the start of the season. Based on Sturm's comments, he seems confident that Pastrnak will be healthy, which is promising.

In 82 games this past season with the Bruins, Pastrnak recorded 43 goals, 63 assists, and 106 points. It was the third season in a row that the Bruins star recorded at least 100 points, and he will be looking to do that again in 2025-26.

