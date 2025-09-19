Bruins Forward Loves Being Back In Boston

The Boston Bruins made multiple additions to their roster this off-season after their disappointing 2025-26 campaign. One of them was old friend Sean Kuraly, as the Original Six club signed him to a two-year, $3.7 million contract at the start of free agency.

While recently speaking to reporters, Kuraly made it absolutely clear that he is happy to be a Bruin again.

"It's awesome," Kuraly said. "It's been exciting. It kind of feels a little bit different. Familiar surroundings, but some new faces, also some familiar faces. It's been just a fresh, exciting kind of feel for me, personally."

Things feeling different for Kuraly is understandable, as the Bruins' roster has seen significant changes since the last time he played for Boston in 2020-21. However, a few players still remain from that roster, like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman.

Kuraly is now expected to once again be an important part of the Bruins' bottom six as they look to get things back on track in 2025-26. His grit, smart defensive play, and experience should make him a good veteran for the Bruins to have back in their room.

In 270 games over five seasons during his first stint with the Bruins, Kuraly recorded 24 goals, 44 assists, 68 points, and 525 hits.

