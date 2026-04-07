Bruins Face Big Decision On Young Forward This Summer

The Bruins have a decision to make with Matthew Poitras this offseason.
After once being considered the Boston Bruins' top prospect, Matthew Poitras has struggled to crack the NHL roster this season. He has played in just three games for Boston in 2025-26, where he has one goal, four penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.
Poitras has spent the bulk of the season with Providence. In 64 games with Providence, the 2022 second-round pick has recorded 13 goals, 31 assists, and 44 points. This is after he had 17 goals, 24 assists, and 41 points in just 40 games for Providence during this past season. With this, his pace of production has dropped noticeably compared to last season.
With the Bruins having so many NHL-caliber forwards, it may be hard again for Poitras to crack Boston's lineup next season. The Bruins also have other center prospects like James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, and Dans Locmelis. With this, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins could consider dealing Poitras this summer.
Poitras' name came up in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline, as The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported that the Bruins were open to moving him. The skilled forward could be a good trade chip this summer for the Bruins to include in a trade package for a player who would help them immediately.
Ultimately, if the Bruins do not see Poitras as a long-term part of their plans, this summer would be the right time to deal him. However, if they do keep him around, they need to give the 22-year-old forward more chances at the NHL level to see if he can break out.
In 69 career NHL games over three seasons with Boston, Poitras has seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points.