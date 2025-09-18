Bruins Debut New Lines On First Day Of Camp

The Boston Bruins officially were back on the ice for the start of training camp on Sep. 18. With this, they tested out some new lines.

Here is who the Bruins had playing together from their Group A, as reported by The Hockey News' Russell Macias.

Bruins' Group A Forward Lines

First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson

Second Line: Marat Khusnutdinov/Joey Abate, Casey Mittelstadt, Alex Steeves

Third Line: Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Fabian Lysell

Fourth Line: John Farinacci/Brett Harrison, Georgii Merkulov, Dans Locmelis

Bruins' Group A Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey

Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher

Bruins' Group A Goalies

Jeremy Swayman, Michael DiPietro, Ben Hrebik

According to Macias, here is what the Bruins' Group B lines looked like during the club's first day back on the ice at training camp.

Bruins' Group B Forward Lines

First Line: Tanner Jeannot, Pavel Zacha, Matej Blumel

Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Mark Kastelic, Sean Kuraly

Third Line: Riley Tufte, Matt Poitras, Riley Duran

Fourth Line: Jeff Viel, Patrick Brown, Dalton Bancroft/Jake Schmaltz

Bruins' Group B Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom

Rotating Defensemen: Jackson Edward, Jonathan Aspirot, Colin Felix, Frederic Brunet, Max Wanner

Bruins' Group B Goalies

Luke Cavallin, Joonas Korpisalo, Simon Zajicek

With it being the beginning of training camp, we should expect the Bruins to try out many more lines over the next few weeks.

