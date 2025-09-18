Bruins Debut New Lines On First Day Of Camp

The Boston Bruins officially were back on the ice for the start of training camp on Sep. 18. With this, they tested out some new lines.
Here is who the Bruins had playing together from their Group A, as reported by The Hockey News' Russell Macias.
First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson
Second Line: Marat Khusnutdinov/Joey Abate, Casey Mittelstadt, Alex Steeves
Third Line: Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Fabian Lysell
Fourth Line: John Farinacci/Brett Harrison, Georgii Merkulov, Dans Locmelis
First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy
Second Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju
Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey
Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher
Jeremy Swayman, Michael DiPietro, Ben Hrebik
According to Macias, here is what the Bruins' Group B lines looked like during the club's first day back on the ice at training camp.
First Line: Tanner Jeannot, Pavel Zacha, Matej Blumel
Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Mark Kastelic, Sean Kuraly
Third Line: Riley Tufte, Matt Poitras, Riley Duran
Fourth Line: Jeff Viel, Patrick Brown, Dalton Bancroft/Jake Schmaltz
First Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom
Rotating Defensemen: Jackson Edward, Jonathan Aspirot, Colin Felix, Frederic Brunet, Max Wanner
Luke Cavallin, Joonas Korpisalo, Simon Zajicek
With it being the beginning of training camp, we should expect the Bruins to try out many more lines over the next few weeks.
Charlie Coyle Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To Bruins
Brad Marchand Shares Why Bruins Contract Talks Failed
Boston Bruins Set To Expand Zdeno Chara's Role With Franchise