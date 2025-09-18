    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Debut New Lines On First Day Of Camp

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 18, 2025, 16:21
    Updated at: Sep 18, 2025, 16:21
    Bruins (© Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins officially were back on the ice for the start of training camp on Sep. 18. With this, they tested out some new lines.

    Here is who the Bruins had playing together from their Group A, as reported by The Hockey News' Russell Macias.

    Bruins' Group A Forward Lines

    First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson

    Second Line: Marat Khusnutdinov/Joey Abate, Casey Mittelstadt, Alex Steeves 

    Third Line: Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Fabian Lysell 

    Fourth Line: John Farinacci/Brett Harrison, Georgii Merkulov, Dans Locmelis 

    Bruins' Group A Defense Pairings

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju 

    Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey 

    Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher 

    Bruins' Group A Goalies

    Jeremy Swayman, Michael DiPietro, Ben Hrebik 

    According to Macias, here is what the Bruins' Group B lines looked like during the club's first day back on the ice at training camp. 

    Bruins' Group B Forward Lines 

    First Line: Tanner Jeannot, Pavel Zacha, Matej Blumel 

    Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Mark Kastelic, Sean Kuraly 

    Third Line: Riley Tufte, Matt Poitras, Riley Duran 

    Fourth Line: Jeff Viel, Patrick Brown, Dalton Bancroft/Jake Schmaltz 

    Bruins' Group B Defense Pairings 

    First Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom 

    Rotating Defensemen: Jackson Edward, Jonathan Aspirot, Colin Felix, Frederic Brunet, Max Wanner 

    Bruins' Group B Goalies 

    Luke Cavallin, Joonas Korpisalo, Simon Zajicek 

    With it being the beginning of training camp, we should expect the Bruins to try out many more lines over the next few weeks. 

