Bruins Giving Shocking Odds For 2027 Stanley Cup

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is over, and the Carolina Hurricanes came out as champions, dominating everyone in their path en route to a 16-3 postseason record.
With the 2025-26 season officially over, the preliminary odds for the 2027 Stanley Cup have been released, and it's got some absolutely shocking figures.
As it stands, Fanduel has the Bruins favored to be the worst time in the entire Eastern Conference.
It's an absolutely baffling takeaway, with the likes of the New York Rangers having nearly double the odds the Bruins have.
The New Jersey Devils, who have not made the playoffs two years in a row, have five times the odds of winning the Stanley Cup than the Bruins.
This despite the Bruins coming off a 100-point season, and the only notable free agents being Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke.
The Bruins made a life out of proving everyone wrong this past season, when facing similar odds.
The Bruins still have an elite goalie, a superstar forward, and a superstar defenseman.
It is truly jaw-dropping to see them given such low odds. If Boston goes out and acquires another difference-maker this summer, those odds could and should skyrocket.