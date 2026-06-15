Hurricanes Win The Stanley Cup: Multiple Former B's Crowned

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.
The Hurricanes won three consecutive games to clinch the series, anchored by their usual full-team effort.
They just wore down the Knights, suffocating them in the final two games.
Brandon Bussi became the story of the series, stepping up and winning the Cup for the Hurricanes, going 3-0 after receiving his first start of the playoffs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bussi, who spent four years with the Boston Bruins organization from 2021 until 2025, is now a Stanley Cup Champion.
He's not the only former Bruin crowned a champion tonight.
Taylor Hall, who was with the Bruins from 2021 to 2023, scored the game-winning, Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Hurricanes in Vegas.
Hall becomes the first-ever player to be drafted first overall, win the Hart Trophy, and the Stanley Cup with three-separate franchises.
The third former Bruin to win the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes is Mike Reilly, who spent three years with the Bruins from 2020 through 2023.
Reilly did not play tonight, but played 42 games for the Hurricanes this year, along with multiple playoff games, making him immediately eligible to have his named etched into the Stanley Cup.