Bruins Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Canadiens Sniper

Should the Bruins take a gamble on Patrik Laine?
Unfortunately for the Bruins, there are not too many notable players who can hit the free agent market on July 1. While this is the case, there could be an intriguing option for the Bruins to consider in Patrik Laine if he does not re-sign with the Montreal Canadiens.
Laine leaving Montreal this summer seems quite likely, as he is simply no longer a fit on the Canadiens' roster. He played in just five games this regular-season and missed all of the playoffs for the Habs. However, he also revealed following the Canadiens' playoff exit that he recovered from his injury and could have played "pretty soon after New Year's," but wanted to be cautious to avoid a potential setback.
Given how his final season went in Montreal, it is very likely that Laine will be a UFA on July 1. If he is, the Bruins should strongly consider buying low him with a one-year, prove-it deal.
It is no secret that Laine has shown during his career that he can be an effective goal-scorer. During the 2024-25 season with the Habs, he had 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games. He also had 52 points in 55 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23 and 56 points in 56 games with Columbus in 2021-22. With numbers like these, he could be worth taking a chance on if it's on a cheap deal.
The Bruins simply need more skill and scoring in their top nine, and Laine would have the potential to provide them that if he bounced back and stayed healthy. He would also give the Bruins a clear option for their power play, as he shines on the man advantage. For example, during the 2024-25 season with Montreal, he had 15 goals and 19 points on the power play.
Ultimately, with this year's free agency class being weak, it would not hurt the Bruins to bring in Laine on a cheap one-year deal. He would have the potential to be a good value signing for Boston. so let's see if they target him.