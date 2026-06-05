Bruins Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Canadiens Sniper

It is no secret that Laine has shown during his career that he can be an effective goal-scorer. During the 2024-25 season with the Habs, he had 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games. He also had 52 points in 55 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23 and 56 points in 56 games with Columbus in 2021-22. With numbers like these, he could be worth taking a chance on if it's on a cheap deal.