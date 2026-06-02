Laine Was Healthy And Could Have Played

Yeah, I mean, obviously, I didn’t play a lot of hockey, which is not ideal as a hockey player; it was a frustrating year from that standpoint, but at the same time, it was fun. Fun to see how the guys did, and I’m super proud of the guys; they made it that far, they were one of the last three teams standing. Maybe a surprise to a lot of people, but not to me or to these guys in the locker room. […] I was just happy to be a part of it, whether it was on the ice or trying to support them any way I could, so it was one of those years.