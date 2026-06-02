Laine Was Healthy And Could Have Played

As Patrik Laine's time with the Montreal Canadiens drew to a close, the Finnish sniper revealed he could have played again before the end of the season.
It was not an easy year for Patrik Laine. Not only did the winger get injured again, but he also played only 5 of the Montreal Canadiens' 82 scheduled games. After he came back from core muscle surgery and started practicing with the team, we were told he hadn’t been cleared by the medical staff to play, but that’s not what the Finnish sniper said on dressing room clear-out day in Brossard.
Speaking to the media on Friday, he explained that it was a frustrating year for him as a hockey player:
Yeah, I mean, obviously, I didn’t play a lot of hockey, which is not ideal as a hockey player; it was a frustrating year from that standpoint, but at the same time, it was fun. Fun to see how the guys did, and I’m super proud of the guys; they made it that far, they were one of the last three teams standing. Maybe a surprise to a lot of people, but not to me or to these guys in the locker room. […] I was just happy to be a part of it, whether it was on the ice or trying to support them any way I could, so it was one of those years.
He wouldn’t go into details as to how he was told he wouldn’t be playing again, but explained that he figured it out early on, since he had been out for months, and the team was fighting for a playoff position with everyone playing well on the roster.
That was nothing shocking, but when he was asked if he was healthy by the end of the season and when he could have played, he surprised the room:
I probably could have played pretty soon after New Year's, but you don’t want to rush anything and, you know, play too early. Then you have a setback, and then it takes longer, so I wanted to be more cautious with that, and it took a little longer than expected. So that’s kind of how it went.
As for his future, he says he intends to keep playing in the NHL for years and is excited to see where the wind takes him. Despite the frustrations he experienced this season, he ended his media availability by saying he had been blessed to play for the organization for two years and that Montreal was the best place to play hockey.
In a way, what happened to Laine this season is like what’s happening to Brendan Gallagher now. The team’s progression has made them both surplus to requirements. It took longer for the alternate captain because of his leadership qualities and the important role he has played in the organization. Still, the Canadiens now have other options better suited to Martin St-Louis’ brand of hockey.
Even if Laine only featured in a handful of games in October, it was obvious that he was not suited to a bottom-six role, but he couldn’t play in the top six either since he didn’t have the defensive awareness needed to face other teams’ top lines.
It wasn’t because he didn’t want to; it’s just not the kind of game he plays, despite his best intentions. It will be interesting to see where Laine lands for the next season, but at this stage, it seems obvious that it won’t be for the same kind of money he’s been used to. In the end, Laine was a good soldier throughout the season and did what was asked of him, which is probably why GM Kent Hughes said he would have no hesitation in recommending him to another team.
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