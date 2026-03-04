Bruins Have Good Trade Target To Consider In Flames D-Man

The Bruins could use another right-shot defenseman and should consider pursuing this affordable Flames blueliner.
The Boston Bruins could use another impactful right-shot defenseman with the trade deadline almost here. They have been connected to a few of them, with Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, and MacKenzie Weegar being the most notable.
Yet, the Bruins have another right-shot defenseman from the Calgary Flames that they should seriously consider targeting: Zach Whitecloud.
While Whitecloud was recently acquired by the Flames from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Rasmus Andersson trade, he has been in the rumor mill since his arrival in Calgary. With the Flames rebuilding, Whitecloud could be a good trade chip for them to move.
With the Bruins needing a boost on the right side of their defense, Whitecloud could be a very solid blueliner for the Black and Gold to bring in. If the Bruins landed him, he could slot very nicely on their second pairing with Hampus Lindholm. Furthermore, with Whitecloud playing a solid defensive game, he would give the Bruins another obvious option for their penalty kill if acquired.
Another very appealing factor about Whitecloud is his contract. He has an easily affordable $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. With this, he would also be more than a rental for the Bruins.
Ultimately, with the Bruins needing another blueliner, Whitecloud would be a solid player for them to add to their roster. It will be interesting to see if they swing a deal for the Flames defenseman from here.