Boston Bruins' Latest Lines After Roster Cuts

On Oct. 5, the Boston Bruins made multiple cuts from their training camp roster. Matt Poitras was assigned to the Providence Bruins, while Matej Blumel, Michael DiPietro, Alex Steeves, and Jonathan Aspirot were all placed on waivers.

With their latest moves, the Bruins have their likely opening night roster ready, as they are down to 23 players.

The Bruins now returned to practice on Oct. 6 following their several roster moves. With this, here are the lines that Bruins head coach Marco Sturm went with during the Atlantic Division club's latest practice.

Bruins' Forwards

First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont

Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel

Bruins' Defensemen

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris

Bruins' Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo

Recent Bruins News

3 Former Boston Bruins Placed On Waivers

Bruins Officially Retiring Zdeno Chara's No. 33

Bruins: Diving Into Boston's Latest Roster Cuts

Boston Bruins Make Final Roster Cuts, Top Prospect Cut While Another Makes The Team