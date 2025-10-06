Boston Bruins' Latest Lines After Roster Cuts

On Oct. 5, the Boston Bruins made multiple cuts from their training camp roster. Matt Poitras was assigned to the Providence Bruins, while Matej Blumel, Michael DiPietro, Alex Steeves, and Jonathan Aspirot were all placed on waivers.
With their latest moves, the Bruins have their likely opening night roster ready, as they are down to 23 players.
The Bruins now returned to practice on Oct. 6 following their several roster moves. With this, here are the lines that Bruins head coach Marco Sturm went with during the Atlantic Division club's latest practice.
First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak
Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson
Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont
Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic
Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel
First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy
Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju
Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris
Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo
