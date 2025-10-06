    • Powered by Roundtable

    Boston Bruins' Latest Lines After Roster Cuts

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 6, 2025, 17:15
    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 6, 2025, 17:15
    Updated at: Oct 6, 2025, 17:15
    On Oct. 5, the Boston Bruins made multiple cuts from their training camp roster. Matt Poitras was assigned to the Providence Bruins, while Matej Blumel, Michael DiPietro, Alex Steeves, and Jonathan Aspirot were all placed on waivers.

    With their latest moves, the Bruins have their likely opening night roster ready, as they are down to 23 players. 

    The Bruins now returned to practice on Oct. 6 following their several roster moves. With this, here are the lines that Bruins head coach Marco Sturm went with during the Atlantic Division club's latest practice. 

    Bruins' Forwards 

    First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak 

    Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson 

    Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont 

    Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic 

    Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

    Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

    Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris 

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo 

