Boston Bruins Make Final Cuts, Top Prospect Cut While Another Makes The Team

The Boston Bruins' final roster cuts have arrived, as Boston sets its roster for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Fraser Minten, as expected, makes the Bruins out of camp and will be Boston's third-line center to begin the season. Marat Khusnutdinov also makes the team out of camp.

John Beecher, who at one point found himself stuck with the AHL group for a couple of days, put his head down and worked hard, improved his play, and forced his way back onto the Bruins roster.

Here's Boston's full list of cuts:

Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment to the Providence Bruins:

Matej Blümel, Alex Steeves, Jonathan Aspirot, and Michael DiPietro

Demoted to Providence (No Waivers Needed):

Matthew Poitras

The biggest surprise of this batch of cuts comes in the form of Matej Blümel, cut after Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm publicly stated he hoped to see more offense from the summer addition.

Blümel began camp skating in the top six and featured on the power play, routinely working on the right or left flank during special teams work.

Instead, his play did not produce enough offense, and his role as a top-nine winger saw him squeezed out. Similarly, Alex Steeves finds himself cut, for similar reasons to Blümel, but he did not feature as heavily in the special teams, and there was not enough space for the winger.

Matthew Poitras did everything he could and had a strong camp. More likely than not, he's been sent down to ensure he receives top minutes and regular ice time, as opposed to being the team's 13th or 14th forward.

Poitras additionally does not require waivers, making it easier to send him down than risk losing Beecher or Khusnutdinov to waivers.

The trio of Poitras, Steeves, and Blümel could be Providence's top line as all three look to stay ready for a potential call-up later this year.

Jonathan Aspirot had a very strong camp for defensemen, but the numbers game once again worked against him. Jordan Harris edged him out for the seventh defenseman spot.

Finally, the Bruins waived Michael DiPietro. The 2017 third-round pick was the best goaltender in the AHL with the Providence Bruins last season. The 26-year-old recorded a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and four shutouts.

With those sparkling numbers, he won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's top goaltender and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team.

With both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo locked into their contracts, Boston had to waive the promising netminder. He's a strong candidate to be claimed.