Bruins Top Prospect Reveals 'Main Focus' For Training Camp

It is not a secret that this year's training camp is very big for Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell. The 2021 first-round pick will be looking to earn a spot on Boston's opening night roster and to take that next step by becoming a full-time NHL player.

However, with the Bruins adding several veteran forwards this off-season, Lysell has plenty of competition for an NHL roster spot. Thus, he will need to stand out big time to improve his odds of making the team.

While speaking with reporters, including Boston.com's Conor Ryan, Lysell shared his "main focus" for this year's training camp.

"With every training camp, you gain more experience," Lysell said. "And for me, I just want to show that I'm an older player in such a way that I can take more responsibility on the ice. That's a big part of what we talked about now for a couple of years, so that's probably going to be my main focus going into camp. Just those details. Not just with the puck, but without the puck and being responsible in that way. That's where my main focus goes."

This is certainly a good mindset for Lysell to have heading into camp. There is no question that he has skill, but if he shows progress with his defensive play and decision-making, it certainly would help his chances of making the NHL roster.

Lysell played in his first 12 career NHL games last season, posting one goal and three points. He noticeably improved as he continued to gain more experience, though, as he recorded his three points during Boston's last four games of the season. Down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins in 2024-25, he had 11 goals and 34 points in 52 games.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see if Lysell can earn a spot on Boston's roster out of camp.

Recent Bruins News

Boston Bruins Netminder Jeremy Swayman Ready For Rebound Season

3 Bruins PTO Targets To Consider

New Bruins Forward Ready To Bounce Back

NHL Rumors: 2 Bruins Named Potential Targets For Canadiens